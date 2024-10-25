© 2024 KSMU Radio
Springfield City Utilities hosts run Saturday to benefit a local domestic violence shelter

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 25, 2024 at 7:02 AM CDT
A pair of running shoes.
Couleur
/
Pixabay
A pair of running shoes.

The Halloween Hustle will be held Saturday, October 25.

City Utilities will host an event Saturday, October 25, to benefit Harmony House, Springfield’s only domestic violence shelter.

The Halloween Hustle 5k and 10k race will start at 9 a.m. from CU headquarters, 301 E. Central, and go down Commercial St. and through the Midtown Neighborhood.

This year’s event is Beetlejuice-themed. There will be trunk or treat locations along the route for kids of all ages.

Harmony House provides a safe place for survivors of domestic abuse and their children. It also offers resources such as food, clothing, court advocacy and life skills classes.

The shelter was started by a group of concerned citizens in 1976. Since then, it has served over 21,000 women, men and children.

To register for the Halloween Hustle, click here.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
