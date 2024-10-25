Springfield City Utilities hosts run Saturday to benefit a local domestic violence shelter
The Halloween Hustle will be held Saturday, October 25.
City Utilities will host an event Saturday, October 25, to benefit Harmony House, Springfield’s only domestic violence shelter.
The Halloween Hustle 5k and 10k race will start at 9 a.m. from CU headquarters, 301 E. Central, and go down Commercial St. and through the Midtown Neighborhood.
This year’s event is Beetlejuice-themed. There will be trunk or treat locations along the route for kids of all ages.
Harmony House provides a safe place for survivors of domestic abuse and their children. It also offers resources such as food, clothing, court advocacy and life skills classes.
The shelter was started by a group of concerned citizens in 1976. Since then, it has served over 21,000 women, men and children.
To register for the Halloween Hustle, click here.