City Utilities crew heads back out, preparing to help, this time after the coming Hurricane Milton

Springfield City Utilities line crews set out for Florida Monday morning to prepare to help with power restoration after Hurricane Milton hits the state, likely on Wednesday.

The storm is currently a Category 4, and NPR reports that forecasters expect it to be a “large and powerful hurricane at landfall in Florida, with life-threatening hazards along portions of the coastline.”

A team of 10 from CU, including linemen, a mechanic, a safety officer and supervisor will be in the Orlando area to assist the Orlando Utilities Commission. The team just returned over the weekend following a mutual-aid deployment to help with power restoration work in Florida and South Carolina.

“Not even 48–hours ago, this team returned from a mutual-aid deployment and have again volunteered to answer the call for assistance in communities that are expecting widespread damage from yet another hurricane,” said Gary Gibson, President and CEO of City Utilities of Springfield in a news release. “It’s an honor to be able to assist our neighbors and other public utilities during times of need.”

According to CU officials, mutual-aid agreements are in place for the Springfield utility company and other Missouri Public Utility Alliance members to respond to calls for help to restore power and repair damages from weather events when possible.