Power outages are possible with the coming winter storm. CU says it's ready to respond

As the region prepares for a major winter storm on Tuesday, City Utilities said it’s taking steps to ensure that service interruptions are minimized.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from midnight Monday night until 6 Wednesday morning. More than 10 inches of snow accumulation is expected with locally higher amounts.

City Utilities said in a news release that the expected levels of snow and extreme cold could cause service disruptions. Crews from every service area will be on standby and ready to respond at any time, according to CU officials.

CU customers who experience a power outage should report it through the MY ACCOUNT system or by calling 1-888-863-9001.

Some things you can do ahead of the snow and cold: Seal drafts around windows and doors; allow faucets to drip, and open cabinet doors to keep warm air circulating around pipes; and be prepared for any outages by keeping flashlights, extra batteries and blankets ready.

Chimneys and vents for natural gas appliances must be cleared following a major snowstorm to enable proper venting and to prevent carbon monoxide accumulation, according to CU. Use a broom to carefully sweep snow and ice from your gas meter.

Those who use the CU transit system should keep in mind that the weather might impact routes and schedules. Updates will be available on CU Transit social media channels.