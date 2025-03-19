© 2025 KSMU Radio
Dry windy weather brings power outages, dust and fire risks

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published March 19, 2025 at 1:34 PM CDT
MDC staff worked with the Bakersfield Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to contain and suppress a recent wildfire threatening the Ozark County town. The fire consumed some structures and a vehicle before it was contained (shown).
the Missouri Department of Conservation
MDC staff worked with the Bakersfield Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to contain and suppress a recent wildfire threatening the Ozark County town. The fire consumed some structures and a vehicle before it was contained (shown).

Severe winds and dry weather have impacted the region for the last week. They continue to cause trouble in the Ozarks today.

Just over 3700 residencies were without power in Springfield as of 11 this morning, per City Utilities’ outage map.

Hundreds of outages were also reported across Christian and Dade counties, Willard, Bolivar and the Joplin and Branson areas.

Dust from Kansas and smoke from fires in Oklahoma carried on the wind have brought the Springfield area’s air quality down to a moderate status, with the suggestion that those with sensitivities or illness limit outdoor activity.

Red flag warnings have been in effect most of the last week, with numerous large fires in the Mark Twain National Forest and other conservation areas.

Today the Missouri Department of Conservation staff reported that between March 10 and 16 they counted 224 wildfires covering more than 15,500 acres. In a press release the MDC said that “more than 20 homes and numerous vehicles and outbuildings were lost to the flames, (but) there were no reported injuries or deaths.”
Chris Drew
