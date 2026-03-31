April 2026 Municipal Election

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Local entities, such as school and fire protection districts, worry the ballot measure would significantly impact their budgets.
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An issue on the April 7 ballot in Springfield will determine whether or not the project moves forward. Jack McGee recently wrote an in-depth piece on the topic.
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The bond issue, which would not change the district's property tax levy, would be used for improvements and renovations.
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The ballot measure, if approved on April 7, would allow the district to build a new fire station for the growing area and complete renovations.
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In this Informed Voter Coalition interview, you'll hear from Cindy Baker, Amber Bryant, Patrick Sullivan and Christina Tonsing. Matthew Growcock was out of town and unable to be interviewed.
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Voters in the county will find a simple question on their ballots April 7: "Shall county planning and zoning be continued?"
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If two ballot measures are approved, a commission would begin work to draft a charter, which would be decided by voters in April 2027.
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Nixa City Council District 1 candidates share their views on good leadership, outdoor spaces and moreThose running for Nixa City Council District 1 are Jay Ortiz, Robert Jones and Nathaniel Daily.
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The City of Springfield revealed the images created by Populous at an event on Thursday.
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Those who wish to vote by mail must meet certain criteria.