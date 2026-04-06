Voters will decide several races and issues in Tuesday's April 7 Municipal Election

Springfield voters will decide a 3% hotel/motel license tax increase to pay for a remodeled Expo Center and addition in downtown during the General Municipal Election Tuesday, April 7. It’s the only thing on the ballot in Springfield.

But Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said other cities in the county will also make decisions at the ballot box Tuesday.

"All the other cities in Greene County do not have an issue but they do have races for board of aldermen and/or mayor. That's the cities of Ash Grove, Battlefield, Fair Grove, Republic, Rogersville, Strafford, Walnut Grove and Willard."

Several area counties, including Christian and Webster, also have races and issues on the ballot in Tuesday's election.

Voter turnout

Schoeller expects between a 13 to 15% voter turnout in Greene County "and hopefully better, but we'll just have to wait to see on election day, to see if more turn out than what we anticipate."

Last November, when Springfield voters narrowly defeated the 3% tax increase, turnout was just over 7%.

Polling location changes

These are permanently changed:



2-AB : Voters who previously voted at University Heights Baptist Church will now vote at Rountree Elementary School, 1333 Grand St.

: Voters who previously voted at University Heights Baptist Church will now vote at Rountree Elementary School, 1333 Grand St. 35-A : Voters who previously voted at Fire Station #8 will now vote at Sherwood Elementary School, 2524 S. Golden.

: Voters who previously voted at Fire Station #8 will now vote at Sherwood Elementary School, 2524 S. Golden. Washington: Voters who previously voted at Logan-Rogersville Middle School will now vote at One Community Church, 355 N. Missouri Blvd.

These are changed only for the April 7 Election:



Clay C : Voters in this precinct will vote at East Sunshine Church of Christ, 3721 E. Sunshine.

: Voters in this precinct will vote at East Sunshine Church of Christ, 3721 E. Sunshine. 2 nd Campbell B/CN : Voters in this precinct will vote at Orchard Crest Baptist, 320 S. Orchard Crest Ave.

: Voters in this precinct will vote at Orchard Crest Baptist, 320 S. Orchard Crest Ave. Wilson C/CW: Voters in this precinct will vote at James River-West Campus, 3953 W. Farm Rd. 168.

These polling places will be closed in Greene County because there is nothing on the ballot:



1st Franklin : Liberty Baptist Church, 4360 E. Farm Rd. 66, Springfield.

: Liberty Baptist Church, 4360 E. Farm Rd. 66, Springfield. Pond Creek : Meadowview Baptist Church, 1100 W. State Highway 174, Republic.

: Meadowview Baptist Church, 1100 W. State Highway 174, Republic. Wilson A: David Harrison Elementary School, 3055 W. Kildee Ln., Springfield.

Voter ID

You must show one of the following forms of identification: Missouri driver license, Missouri non-driver license, U.S. passport, military ID.

If a registered voters shows up at the polls without a valid form of ID, they may fill out a provisional ballot. If they don't return with a valid ID before polls close, their signature will be compared to the signature in the voter registry. If it matches, their vote will be counted.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find out more about voting in Greene County here.