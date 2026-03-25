Stone County prepares to decide P&Z issue

Residents in Stone County will vote next month on whether or not to maintain the county’s Planning and Zoning department.

The question was put on the ballot by a petition of Stone County residents, led by mostly rural residents, many of whom have personal stories of interactions with the County’s P&Z staff. Residents' complaints range from confusing and unclear information to frustrations over what they see as excessive regulation and fees. Residents have also expressed concern over the number of lawsuits involving the Planning and Zoning Department. According to Casenet, there have been over 150 since 2023.

Many resident complaints stem from problems faced when trying to buy, sell or divide a portion of their property, from trying to build additional buildings and from out buildings and RVs that don’t meet regulations.

Stone County has faced disputes over its Planning and Zoning before. In 2009, the zoning regulations in place at the time were struck down in Circuit Court.

County leaders and area economic leaders like the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce see Planning and Zoning as necessary to guide development in a rural area that is growing and increasingly pinched between the Springfield and Branson metros.

Leaders have acknowledged that improvements need to be made. The previous director is no longer with the county, and public listening sessions on the topic of zoning have been hosted this month by Stone County in partnership with the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments. The final session in that series will be held Thursday, March 26 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Blue Eye Area Library, in Blue Eye.

Stone County voters will decide the issue April 7.