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April General Municipal Election results in Christian County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky,
Chris Drew
Published April 7, 2026 at 9:58 PM CDT
A screen at a Springfield, Mo. polling place on April 7, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
A screen at a Springfield, Mo. polling place on April 7, 2026.

Voters in several cities, including Ozark and Nixa, decided races and issues on Tuesday, April 7.

Christian County

Senate Bill 3
No: 52.07%
Yes: 47.93%

Ozark City Charter
No: 55.50%
Yes: 44.50%

Ozark School Board
Five candidates competed for three spots on the Ozark Board of Education on Tuesday.

Amber Bryant: 24.56%
Matthew Growcock: 20.52%
Cindy Baker: 20.11%
Christina Tonsing: 18.15%
Patrick Sullivan: 16.67%

The incumbents in the race were Bryant and Tonsing. They both have served since 2023. Bryant most recently served as school board president.

Ozark Special Road District Board Member
Scott Bilyeu: 67.94%
Michael Bloom: 32.06%

Nixa City Council District
Jay Ortiz: 46.68%
Nathaniel Daily: 30.35%
Robert Jones: 22.98%

Incumbent Nixa City Councilman Jay Ortiz came out on top in Tuesday’s council race, allowing him to keep his seat. Ortiz was appointed by the mayor last year.

Ortiz and his wife own a small business in Nixa and are involved with the city’s chamber of commerce.

In an interview with Ozarks Public Broadcasting, he said he hoped to be able to continue serving the city on council.

"I feel like there's so much more that we're, you know, wanting to do to make Nixa even better than it already is. Nixa is a great community. It's got great schools. It's got great business leaders. Like I said, the chamber, we're very involved with that chamber, and it's just opened so many doors for us and allowed us to be more involved in the community and again, make it, you know, even better than it already is."

Nixa City Council District III
Linda Daugherty: 64.54%
Darlene Graham: 35.46%

Nixa Proposition 1
Yes: 52.79%
No: 47.21%

Logan-Rogersville R-VIII Schools bond issue
Christian County:
Yes: 59.62%
No: 40.38%

Greene County (8 of 9 precincts reporting):
Yes: 76.50%
No: 23.50%

Fordland School District:
Five candidates competed for three positions.
Jeffrey Criger: 29.17%
Kyle Garber: 25.00%
Scott Bailey: 20.83%
Chris J. Billings: 20.83%
Michael Polm: 4.17%

Billings School Board
Five candidates competed for three positions.
Austin Essick: 26.06%
Ben Garbee: 24.68%
Stephanie Dobbs: 22.3%
Michael Tomlinson: 17.70%
Jesse Stovall: 9.54%

Billings R-IV Proposition Kids
Yes: 54.26%
No: 45.74%

Billings Special Road Question
Yes: 67.72%
No: 32.28%

Clever R-V Question
Yes: 57.50%
No: 42.50%

Clever Mayor
Eric Beaudoin: 69.94%
James Sharman: 30.06%

Highlandville Fire Protection District bond issue
Yes: 53.93%
No: 46.07%

Sparta Alderman Ward I
James Campbell: 61.74%
Jebidiah "Jeb" Buschman: 38.26%

Sparta Alderman Ward II
Angie Losh: 52.43%
Michael Blacketer: 47.57%

Sparta Sales Tax Question
No: 62.39%
Yes: 47.61%

Sparta R-III Question
Yes: 69.19%
No: 30.81%

Chadwick Schools Question
Yes: 66.30%
No: 33.70%

Chadwick School Board
Five candidates competed for three positions
Chad White: 25.34%
Lendell Cantrell: 23.07%
Chris Little: 21.85%
Darren Hardecke: 17%
Thomas Ruggles: 12.75%
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News April 2026 Municipal Election
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew