April General Municipal Election results in Christian County

Christian County

Senate Bill 3

No: 52.07%

Yes: 47.93%

Ozark City Charter

No: 55.50%

Yes: 44.50%

Ozark School Board

Five candidates competed for three spots on the Ozark Board of Education on Tuesday.

Amber Bryant: 24.56%

Matthew Growcock: 20.52%

Cindy Baker: 20.11%

Christina Tonsing: 18.15%

Patrick Sullivan: 16.67%

The incumbents in the race were Bryant and Tonsing. They both have served since 2023. Bryant most recently served as school board president.

Ozark Special Road District Board Member

Scott Bilyeu: 67.94%

Michael Bloom: 32.06%

Nixa City Council District

Jay Ortiz: 46.68%

Nathaniel Daily: 30.35%

Robert Jones: 22.98%

Incumbent Nixa City Councilman Jay Ortiz came out on top in Tuesday’s council race, allowing him to keep his seat. Ortiz was appointed by the mayor last year.

Ortiz and his wife own a small business in Nixa and are involved with the city’s chamber of commerce.

In an interview with Ozarks Public Broadcasting, he said he hoped to be able to continue serving the city on council.

"I feel like there's so much more that we're, you know, wanting to do to make Nixa even better than it already is. Nixa is a great community. It's got great schools. It's got great business leaders. Like I said, the chamber, we're very involved with that chamber, and it's just opened so many doors for us and allowed us to be more involved in the community and again, make it, you know, even better than it already is."

Nixa City Council District III

Linda Daugherty: 64.54%

Darlene Graham: 35.46%

Nixa Proposition 1

Yes: 52.79%

No: 47.21%

Logan-Rogersville R-VIII Schools bond issue

Christian County:

Yes: 59.62%

No: 40.38%

Greene County (8 of 9 precincts reporting):

Yes: 76.50%

No: 23.50%

Fordland School District:

Five candidates competed for three positions.

Jeffrey Criger: 29.17%

Kyle Garber: 25.00%

Scott Bailey: 20.83%

Chris J. Billings: 20.83%

Michael Polm: 4.17%

Billings School Board

Five candidates competed for three positions.

Austin Essick: 26.06%

Ben Garbee: 24.68%

Stephanie Dobbs: 22.3%

Michael Tomlinson: 17.70%

Jesse Stovall: 9.54%

Billings R-IV Proposition Kids

Yes: 54.26%

No: 45.74%

Billings Special Road Question

Yes: 67.72%

No: 32.28%

Clever R-V Question

Yes: 57.50%

No: 42.50%

Clever Mayor

Eric Beaudoin: 69.94%

James Sharman: 30.06%

Highlandville Fire Protection District bond issue

Yes: 53.93%

No: 46.07%

Sparta Alderman Ward I

James Campbell: 61.74%

Jebidiah "Jeb" Buschman: 38.26%

Sparta Alderman Ward II

Angie Losh: 52.43%

Michael Blacketer: 47.57%

Sparta Sales Tax Question

No: 62.39%

Yes: 47.61%

Sparta R-III Question

Yes: 69.19%

No: 30.81%

Chadwick Schools Question

Yes: 66.30%

No: 33.70%

Chadwick School Board

Five candidates competed for three positions

Chad White: 25.34%

Lendell Cantrell: 23.07%

Chris Little: 21.85%

Darren Hardecke: 17%

Thomas Ruggles: 12.75%