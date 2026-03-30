Bond issue for Logan-Rogersville schools is on the April 7 ballot.

Voters in the Logan-Rogersville R-VIII School District will decide a $24 million bond referendum in April that would go towards renovations.

The ballot language states that the bond would be used for a variety of improvements and renovations, including an agricultural center for the high school, additional practical and fine arts classrooms for the middle school and renovations to learning spaces in the upper elementary and middle schools.

The bond would cover Phase III of the renovations, with the previous two phases having been approved in 2019 and 2022.

Dr. Rocky Valentine, who became superintendent of the Logan-Rogersville School District in July of2023, explains more about the district’s plans if the bond issue passes.

“So my intention and goal will be, after we get this phase, hopefully we get this bond issue passed in April, and we get these projects completed over the next year or year and a half, two years and then we would be able to kind of reevaluate, do some different community group settings and work through what does the district need to look like over the next 10 to 15 years? Very, very similar to what the district leaders had done with the current projections that are on our capital improvement plan.”

Valentine said that if the bond issue does not pass, the district will reevaluate its messaging and try to identify ways to complete necessary projects, like a critical H-VAC revamp in one of the buildings, with local support.

The district’s debt service property tax levy is not expected to change if the bond is approved by voters, according to the ballot language.

The bond issue is one among many being voted on across southern Missouri on April 7.

