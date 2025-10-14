© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Missouri State Journal

Meal prep saves time, leads to heathier eating

By Emily Yeap
Published October 14, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Registered dietitian Natalie Allen (right) talks about food with students.
Kevin White
/
Missouri State University
Registered dietitian Natalie Allen (right) talks about food with students.

Registered dietitian Natalie Allen shares benefits and tips.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Do you find yourself rushing to cook dinner after a long day or are you turning to takeout more often than you like?

If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone, and meal prep might be the game-changer you need.

Registered dietitian Natalie Allen discusses the benefits of meal prep and how to do it right. Allen is also clinical a clinical associate professor of nutrition and dietetics in the School of Health Sciences at Missouri State University and the team dietitian for Missouri State athletes.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityMcQueary College of Health and Human ServicesdieteticsNatalie Allen
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content