How to improve your gut health through diet

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

A healthy gastrointestinal tract helps ensure your overall health and well-being. You want to have a good balance of gut bacteria to digest and absorb nutrients effectively.

What you eat daily greatly affects gut health.

Registered dietitian Natalia Allen talks about gut health and how to improve it through diet and nutrition. She’s also clinical assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at Missouri State University.

