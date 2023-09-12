© 2023 KSMU Radio
Health
Missouri State Journal

How to improve your gut health through diet

By Emily Yeap
Published September 12, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT
Image by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels.

Registered dietitian Natalie Allen explains how to have a healthy gut.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

A healthy gastrointestinal tract helps ensure your overall health and well-being. You want to have a good balance of gut bacteria to digest and absorb nutrients effectively.

What you eat daily greatly affects gut health.

Registered dietitian Natalia Allen talks about gut health and how to improve it through diet and nutrition. She’s also clinical assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at Missouri State University.

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityMcQueary College of Health and Human ServicesDepartment of Public Health and Sports MedicinedieteticsNatalie Allen
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
