Dietitian debunks some nutrition myths

When it comes to diet and nutrition, there seems to be plenty of myths and misinformation — especially online. For example, don’t eat carbs if you want to lose weight or go on a detox diet to cleanse your body.

Trying to figure out what’s true or not can be challenging.

Addressing a few of these myths is registered dietitian Natalie Allen. She’s also clinical assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at Missouri State University.

