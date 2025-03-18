© 2025 KSMU Radio
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.
Education
Missouri State Journal

From A to zinc: What to know about supplements

By Emily Yeap
Published March 18, 2025 at 9:42 AM CDT
Hands hold up different types of supplements.
Antoni Shkraba
/
Pexels

Registered dietitian Natalie Allen offers guidance and advice.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

From multivitamins to protein powders, the U.S. dietary supplements market size this year is about $78 billion, according to Precedence Research. It’s projected to reach around $162 billion by 2033 due to the rising geriatric population in the country and the demand for preventive and nutrition supplements.

Do we really need supplements and are they safe? Registered dietitian Natalie Allen shares what we need and should know about supplements. She’s also a clinical associate professor of nutrition and dietetics in the School of Health Sciences at Missouri State University. 

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityMcQueary College of Health and Human ServicesdieteticsNatalie Allen
