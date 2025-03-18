From A to zinc: What to know about supplements

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

From multivitamins to protein powders, the U.S. dietary supplements market size this year is about $78 billion, according to Precedence Research. It’s projected to reach around $162 billion by 2033 due to the rising geriatric population in the country and the demand for preventive and nutrition supplements.

Do we really need supplements and are they safe? Registered dietitian Natalie Allen shares what we need and should know about supplements. She’s also a clinical associate professor of nutrition and dietetics in the School of Health Sciences at Missouri State University.

