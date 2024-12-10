© 2024 KSMU Radio
Health
Missouri State Journal

What exactly is all that information found on the food you buy at the store?

By Emily Yeap
Published December 10, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Registered dietitian nutritionist Jaime Gnau offers advice for deciphering what's on food packaging.

Food labels should help you know what’s contained in food items and guide you in making informed, healthier choices. 

But the labels featuring numbers, percentages and complex-sounding ingredients can be overwhelming and cause confusion. 

Registered dietitian nutritionist Jaime Gnau breaks down food labels. She’s also clinical assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at Missouri State University.

