Get the Facts about GMOs and GE Foods Part Two

Some items in our food supply, such as alfalfa, corn, potatoes and soybeans are genetically modified or engineered.

While these types of food often cause controversy, they are subject to regulations and rigorous safety assessments.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, registered dietitian Jaime Gnau explained what GMOs and GE foods are and why there’s a need for them.

Gnau, a clinical instructor in Missouri State University’s Department of Biomedical Sciences, is back again to address some myths about these types of food.

