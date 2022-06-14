© 2022 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
Get the Facts about GMOs and GE Foods Part Two

Published June 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT
corn-g29e3ebcd3_1920_Pixabay.jpg
Pixabay
Corn is a common GMO product.

A Missouri State University registered dietitian explains.

Some items in our food supply, such as alfalfa, corn, potatoes and soybeans are genetically modified or engineered.

While these types of food often cause controversy, they are subject to regulations and rigorous safety assessments.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, registered dietitian Jaime Gnau explained what GMOs and GE foods are and why there’s a need for them.

Gnau, a clinical instructor in Missouri State University’s Department of Biomedical Sciences, is back again to address some myths about these types of food.

Read the full audio transcript

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityBiomedical SciencesdieteticsMcQueary College of Health and Human ServicesJaime Gnau
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
