Missouri State Journal
Get the Facts about GMOs and GE Foods Part One

Published June 7, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT
corn-g29e3ebcd3_1920_Pixabay.jpg
Pixabay
Corn is common GMO product.

A Missouri State University registered dietitian explains.

Many of us have heard of GMOs and GE foods. They stand for genetically modified organisms and genetically engineered.

While these types of food are limited and highly regulated, they are some of the most misunderstood and polarizing food items.

To give an accurate and more in-depth insight about GMOs and GE foods is Jaime Gnau. She’s a registered dietitian and clinical instructor in Missouri State University’s Department of Biomedical Sciences.

