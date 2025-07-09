Outgoing director of the Downtown Springfield Association reflects on its 60-year history

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lynn Schirk speaks with Rusty Worley, outgoing executive director of the Downtown Springfield Association.

Worley reflects on his nearly two decades with DSA as he prepares to step down. The discussion also focuses on the organization’s 60-year history and continued mission moving forward.

