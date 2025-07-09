© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Outgoing director of the Downtown Springfield Association reflects on its 60-year history

By Lynn Schirk
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:45 PM CDT
Rusty Worley, executive director of the Downtown Springfield Association in Springfield, Mo.
Downtown Springfield Association
Rusty Worley, executive director of the Downtown Springfield Association in Springfield, Mo.

Rusty Worley has led the organization for nearly two decades.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lynn Schirk speaks with Rusty Worley, outgoing executive director of the Downtown Springfield Association.

Worley reflects on his nearly two decades with DSA as he prepares to step down. The discussion also focuses on the organization’s 60-year history and continued mission moving forward.

