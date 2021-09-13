-
In this segment of Making Democracy Work, Lois Zerrer talks with Springfield City Clerk Anita Cotter about the April municipal election. They also talk…
This week Crystal Brigman Mahaney speaks with Jeff Nene, the National Spokesperson of Convoy of hope about ongoing community efforts in the Ozarks, as…
Law Day is May 1, and the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association has activities planned to celebrate it. Lisa Langley talks with Crista Hogan, executive…
The new relations between the U.S. and Cuba have opened up great opportunities for travel. Two members of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri…
In this segment of KSMU's Making Democracy Work series, Ilga Vise talks with Erin Smither, archivist at the Springfield Center of the State Historical…
Crystal Brigman Mahaney talks with Susan Schmalzbauer of Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri and Dr. Danny Chisholm, pastor at University Baptist Heights…
In this segment of Making Democracy Work, Lois Zerrer talks with Greene County circuit clerk, Tom Barr, about the responsibilities of his job, and he…
In this segment of Making Democracy Work, Crystal Brigman-Mahaney talks with Morey Mechlin, executive director of Care to Learn, about about how…
In this segment of Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley talks with Springfield Municipal Court judge, Becky Borthwick, about Springfield's Homeless…
Leslie Carrier talks with Lois Zerrer, retired Elder Care Attorney, about the importance of getting your legal affairs in order for the year, specifically…