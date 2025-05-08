Rusty Worley looks back on nearly 20 years at the Downtown Springfield Association as he prepares to step down

Rusty Worley has led the Downtown Springfield Association for nearly two decades. He recently announced he is stepping down from that position.

As Worley looked back on his time as an advocate for downtown Springfield, he said he’s been fortunate to be part of a golden age for the area – a great chapter in downtown’s almost 200-year history.

"We've seen during that tenure, developers step up and renovate the Heers building, Hotel Vandivort, the Moxy, dozens of buildings downtown. And so historic renovation has definitely gone through a great period during that time, thanks to our developers and the incentives that are there," he said.

He pointed to Missouri State University’s expansion into downtown as a win, with Brick City Gallery and Idea Commons. And he said he's proud of businesses. like 5 Pound Apparel and Big Whiskey's in downtown that have grown and expanded.

"Big Whiskey's is all over the country," he said, "and they got their start on Park Central East, and so just being a part of those small businesses and helping them find a spot downtown and then grow and mature, and then, of course, our team is part of many of the most iconic community events for the region. and so, being a part of making memories, things like Arts Fest and Cider Days, the Christmas parades, St. Patrick's Day parade. It's been wonderful to see families in our community enjoy those."

He said he wants to thank the many volunteers who help make the events happen.

Worley will continue working with the Downtown Springfield Association Board through June 30 and will be available as needed after that.

He is also on the Citizens Advisory Board for Springfield’s ¾-Cent Sales Tax.

“Rusty is a tireless advocate for Downtown Springfield,” said DSA President, Brian Mattson in a press release. “His passion for making downtown a place to live, work, and play is obvious. We all see him at the events and meetings, but behind the scenes, Rusty is busy running a staff, connecting with city officials, and even cleaning up litter on the streets.”

Gary Schafer, managing partner at Forvis Mazars and chair of the Downtown Council of Champions stated in the release, “We are grateful for Rusty’s years of service and commitment to supporting downtown businesses. His work and dedication have helped to advance Downtown Springfield as an important asset for our community.”