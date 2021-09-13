-
The City of Springfield is inviting its citizens to take a survey about the future of downtown. It’s working with the community now to develop the…
Watch out for closures and traffic delays in downtown Springfield starting early Thursday morning and going through Saturday. Several roads will be closed…
It will start to feel a lot like Christmas today on Park Central Square. The city of Springfield will install the annual Christmas tree there this…
The Hotel Vandivort in Springfield’s sprawling downtown opened its doors to guests Monday. This is one of many historic buildings getting a second chance…
“Woke up this morning thinking about freedom,” they sang, as thousands marched through Springfield Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. A…
With the busiest shopping weekend of the year set to begin, customers are reminded that there’s more than just Black Friday.Small Business Saturday,…
Like many downtown U.S. cities, historical landmarks are commonplace. The City of Springfield is no different. KSMU’s Simone Cook tells us about the…