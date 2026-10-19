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Springfield Art Museum Creative Connection Workshop: Landscape Collages

Springfield Art Museum Creative Connection Workshop: Landscape Collages

Creative Connection Workshops

These are two-hour drop-in art making activities for all ages. Projects will utilize simple art supplies and encourage playful and creative use of materials to create projects inspired by selected pieces from the Springfield Art Museum’s Permanent Collection.

Free and open to the public, but we encourage pre-registration to accommodate space and supplies. Register for Creative Connection Workshops here.

Thursday, October 29 from 3 PM to 5PM: Landscape Collages - Create your own fall landscape collage inspired by works from the Museum's collection. This is a free-drop in event and open to all ages; supplies are provided. Held at The Library Station Frisco Room. 2535 N Kansas Expressway. Register for workshop here.

The Library Station
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Art Museum
417-837-5700
https://www.sgfmuseum.org/
The Library Station
2535 N Kansas Expy
Springfield, Missouri 65803
417-865-1340
https://thelibrary.org/