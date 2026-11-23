Saturday, December 12, from 10 AM to 12 PM: Patterned Wrapping Paper - Get creative with the Springfield Art Museum, where you can design your own gift wrap inspired by works from the Museum’s collection. Add patterns and designs to paper and gift bags for a one-of-a-kind way to wrap gifts. This drop-in event is free and open to all ages; supplies provided. Held at The Library Station Frisco Room. 2535 N Kansas Expressway. Register for workshop here.