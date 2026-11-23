Creative Connection Workshops

Thursday, December 10, from 3 PM to 5 PM: Patterned Wrapping Paper - Get creative with the Springfield Art Museum, where you can design your own gift wrap inspired by works from the Museum’s collection. Add patterns and designs to paper and gift bags for a one-of-a-kind way to wrap gifts. This drop-in event is free and open to all ages; supplies provided. Held at The Library Center, Community Room B, 4653 S Campbell Ave. Register for workshop here.

These are two-hour drop-in art making activities for all ages. Projects will utilize simple art supplies and encourage playful and creative use of materials to create projects inspired by selected pieces from the Springfield Art Museum’s Permanent Collection.

Free and open to the public, but we encourage pre-registration to accommodate space and supplies. Register for Creative Connection Workshops here.

