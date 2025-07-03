The End of the End of History with Alex Hochuli

In 1989, political scientist Francis Fukuyama published an article, The End of History, (later expanded into a book in 1992), in which he argued that, with the end of the Cold War and the fall of communism, liberal democracy had triumphed as the final form of human government after the Cold War. Fukuyama’s ideas were extremely influential during the 1990s and early 2000s. However, over the last decade and a half, a growing number of thinkers and scholars have come to question the once widely held thesis. What did Fukuyama mean by the end of history? How did it manifest in our politics? And have we now come to the end of the end of history?

To answer these questions, Djene speaks to Alex Hochuli, co-author of The End of the End of History: Politics in the Twenty-First Century.

Bio

Alex Hochuli is a political analyst and writer in São Paulo, Brazil. He hosts Bungacast and is the co-author of The End of the End of History: Politics in the Twenty-First Century (Zer0 Books 2021). You can read his article The Techno-Populist Convergence in Compact Magazine.