Sunshine Street Corridor Study continues gathering input through July

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Hanna Knopf, senior city planner with the City of Springfield, and Kristen Milam, senior communication coordinator for the City of Springfield.

The discussion focuses on the Sunshine Corridor Study, which is in the data gathering phase. It's part of the process to develop plans for improving 3.1 miles of Sunshine St. between Glenstone and Kansas Expressway.

The project explores five core goals, including engagement, safety, revitalization, place and balancing needs. Changes would not only potentially impact Sunshine St. but also surrounding neighborhoods.



