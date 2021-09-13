Springfield-Greene County Libraries

-
It was nearly a century ago that World War I ended, and to mark the anniversary, the Springfield-Greene County Library is hosting a series on the Great…
-
A much anticipated event starts this week. The Friends of the Library in Springfield and Greene County will hold the Spring 2018 Book Sale at the Ozark…
-
It’s almost time for the Friends of the Library Book Sale in Springfield. The Friends Preview Night is October 17 from 5 to 8 p.m., and the sale opens to…
-
Book lovers in the Ozarks anxiously await the Friends of the Library book sales each spring and fall. And they won’t have to wait too much longer for the…
-
Math and Science will be a main focus of a free six-part camp that starts tonight (7/7) in Springfield. The Maker Camp, for eight to 12-year-olds, will…