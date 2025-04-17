Area Libraries Promote Local Authorship

Area libraries are supporting the local author community with events this month.

The Springfield-Greene County library district continues its Pen to Publication series Friday afternoon, with talks from published authors about writing and publishing. This session will feature author Michelle Underwood.

Program organizer and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Manager Katy Pattison explained, "Michelle has both children's books and a novel. She also works for the Laura Ingalls Wilder Home. One of her books is about that."

She says each author brings a wide variety of unique experiences to their presentation. The series is a part of other efforts to connect with local writers. Her library also hosts a monthly writing group called Voice Your Writing. The Schweitzer Brentwood Library will host Pen to Publication sessions the next three Fridays at 1:30. The next Voice Your Writing meetup will be May 7 at 6 p.m.

In Nixa, the Christian County library will be hosting its second annual Local Author Expo this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Christian County Library’s Director of Community Engagement Nicholas Holladay says the expo was inspired by a similar event held annually by the Joplin Public Library. Last year’s expo in Christian County had over 200 attendees. This year’s event will have over 30 authors, representing a variety of genres, including children’s books, young adult, nonfiction, horror and Christian fiction. Holladay says the event is meant for all types of book lovers.

"They're there to interact, and if you're an aspiring author, or if you're just a book lover and you love the area that you live in and you want stories written by people that live in this area."

Candy Simonson is president of the Springfield Writer’s Guild attended last year, her group will be there this year, she praised the event as a chance to sell books, but also network and build relationships

"It's a great event to meet authors in person, talk to them and just get their view on how they wrote their book, how they get their ideas, and how to write."

The local Author Expo will be held at the Nixa Branch Library, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pen to Publication event with Michelle Underwood will be Friday at 1:30 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Library in Springfield.

