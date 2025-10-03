© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Arts News

Arts News October 3, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published October 3, 2025 at 10:59 AM CDT
The Random Strangers

The library spotlights horror authors, the Springfield Regional Arts Council hosts 1st Friday Art Walk and The Ozzie Awards, The Random Strangers new album, the Overlay festival and more!

October 3 - First Friday Artwalk

October 3 & 4 - Overlay Art & Culture Festival

October 4 - The Henderson Kids at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

October 4 - The Random Strangers-Album Release at Lindberg's Tavern

October 4 - 99x: Prohibition - A Roaring '20s Masquerade

October 5 - Gigs in the Garden with Johnnie Angelia King and the Blues Connection

October 9 - “Oh, The Horror!” book series: Ozark Tales of Healers & Magic at The Library Center

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
