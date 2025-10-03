Arts News October 3, 2025
The library spotlights horror authors, the Springfield Regional Arts Council hosts 1st Friday Art Walk and The Ozzie Awards, The Random Strangers new album, the Overlay festival and more!
October 3 - First Friday Artwalk
October 3 & 4 - Overlay Art & Culture Festival
October 4 - The Henderson Kids at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
October 4 - The Random Strangers-Album Release at Lindberg's Tavern
October 4 - 99x: Prohibition - A Roaring '20s Masquerade
October 5 - Gigs in the Garden with Johnnie Angelia King and the Blues Connection
October 9 - “Oh, The Horror!” book series: Ozark Tales of Healers & Magic at The Library Center