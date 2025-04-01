Construction projects making progress at Springfield-Greene County Library

Almost $20.7 million in construction projects are underway for the Springfield-Greene County Library District. That includes a new building in Republic, major renovations to the historic Midtown-Carnegie branch in downtown Springfield and a significant addition to the district’s flagship Library Center branch on South Campbell. A new 500-seat auditorium, sponsored by the Hatch Foundation, is planned there.

The walls are up on the auditorium at the Center now, it is expected to be open late this fall. Library District Executive Director Edward Walton told KSMU the auditorium fills a need for the library and also for the region.

“We are getting a tremendous response from our community saying, ‘thank you,” Walton said. He explained that there was a great need for a space that can seat this many people. He expects his staff, and the auditorium, will be busy based on the number of questions and interests they’ve already gotten.

Walton said they’ll also take on a few additional projects at the Library Center while construction is underway, including renovations to the parking lot

The Library is hoping renovations at the Midtown-Carnegie branch are completed this spring. The branch has been closed since May 2024. Walton said there are two big components to renovations there, a new HVAC system and updates to make the building more accessible. To that end, Walton said the building will get a new facade and accessible ramps at its back entrance, and a new improved elevator inside.

And a whole new building in Republic will help the library serve one of its fastest growing communities. Walton said crews in Republic will be ready to pour the foundation on their new building sometime mid-April. It will be in the same location, but double the size, with an expanded children’s area, a 150-seat community room and a business center that will include a maker space. The current Republic library building will remain open until the new one is ready, hopefully in May of next year. Walton said they also have plans for the future of the space the current building is taking up. "The old building will be removed,” he explained, “and we will add new parking, drive-in lanes and we have an outdoor track for people to use.”

Walton said all three projects are funded in part by ARPA money. They are also funded through the library’s reserve funds and private donations. He welcomes anyone interested in partnering with and supporting the library to reach out. The public can find more information and get updates on the library's website.