-
After a slump during the first year of the pandemic, new services will soon be available at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.Allegiant Air…
-
Those who try to board a flight in the U.S. or enter a military base or federal courthouse as of October 1, 2020 will have to have a Real I.D.-compliant…
-
Springfield-Branson National Airport officials want you to arrive at the airport two hours before your flight is set to leave. That’s because the summer…
-
Springfield-Branson National Airport officials say it’s official: 2018 was the first year that one million passengers used the facility.Brian Weiler, the…
-
If you’re looking to fly out of Springfield early in the new year, you could snag a significant deal on one-way tickets.Allegiant Airlines is offering…
-
The Springfield-Branson National Airport may have some major changes coming its way after a nine-member task force recommended the airport move from being…
-
Missouri’s latest airport directory is now available from the Missouri Department of Transportation.The free directory contains descriptions and aerial…
-
The Transportation Safety Administration or TSA had an array of items laid out on a table adorned with a white table cloth recently at the…
-
The Springfield-Branson National Airport saw another record increase in passengers in 2017. A total of 993,129 people flew out of the airport last year,…
-
Changes coming to the Springfield-Branson National Airport should benefit customers.A restaurant remodel will add more seating and will allow the venue to…