Springfield-Branson National Airport saw record number of passengers last year

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 23, 2025 at 1:33 PM CST
The baggage pick up area after a flight has arrived at the Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield-Branson National Airport
The baggage pick up area after a flight has arrived at the Springfield-Branson National Airport

The airport is going to take on several projects this year to address growing pains.

Passenger numbers continue to go up at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

A record 1.4 million passengers used the airport in 2024 – 10.4% more than the year before and a 68% increase from 10 years ago.

With the higher numbers come growing pains, according to airport officials in a news release.

Four improvement projects will begin at the terminal this year, which will impact customers. The airline terminal carpet will be replaced starting in early spring at a cost of between $4 and $5 million.

In June, workers will start replacing five of the airline terminal’s 10 jet bridges – those are the covered passageways that connect the terminals to airplanes. They’ll be replaced one at a time to minimize flight delays. The cost is around $7.6 million.

The airline terminal apron – the paved area at the terminal where airlines park, load passengers and take on fuel – will be expanded at a cost of $8.8 million.

And the terminal parking lot will be expanded by approximately 300 parking spaces, which will about double the lot’s size. The project will start in early summer and will cost between $3 and $4 million.
