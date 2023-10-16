Public meeting Tuesday will allow the public to weigh in on the Springfield-Branson National Airport's master plan

The Springfield-Branson National Airport has put together a draft of its revised master plan, and it wants the public’s input.

A public meeting will be held Tuesday, October 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Springfield Art Museum’s Community Room, 1111 E. Brookside Dr.

The airport’s master plan is updated every few years. An airport master plan attempts to forecast airport growth and answer three basic questions, according to a news release:



What infrastructure improvements will the airport need in the future to accommodate forecasted growth?

When will the improvements be needed?

How will the improvements be paid for?

An airport must have a master plan in place in order to receive federal money.

The revised plan shows the airline terminal will need more customer parking within a few years – and a parking garage could be a solution. And the airline terminal will need to be expanded within the master plan’s planning period as indicated by the current rate of airline passenger growth.

Airport staff will be available at the meeting to explain the plan, and they hope to get public input and ideas.

The Springfield-Branson National Airport is owned by the City of Springfield. It is managed by an 11-member administrative board.

