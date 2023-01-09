Springfield-Branson National Airport receives federal grant to expand ramp

The Springfield-Branson National Airport will use a $6.4-million-dollar federal earmark to partially fund expansion of what’s called “the apron” – or ramp -- the area around the gates.

The project is estimated to cost 8.8 million dollars, according to a statement by the airport. Airport spokesman Kent Boyd said due to inflation, that price is expected to increase by the time construction starts in two to three years.

He said whatever costs the federal grant doesn’t cover will be paid for by the airport itself.

“The airport, which is owned by the city of Springfield, does not use money from Springfield taxpayers. The money that we use to run the airport comes from fees that are paid to us by people who rent space here. That includes airlines, rental car agencies, restaurants, gift shops, and a whole bunch of other businesses," said Boyd.

The project is expected to decrease flight delays due to congestion on the ramp. Boys said the expansion could support more gates in the future.

