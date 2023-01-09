© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Springfield-Branson National Airport receives federal grant to expand ramp

KSMU | By Meghan McKinney
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST
terminal apron expansion exhibit illustration.png
Map of project plan to expand the Springfield-Branson National Airport apron. Provided by the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

An earmark federal grant will support expansion of the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The Springfield-Branson National Airport will use a $6.4-million-dollar federal earmark to partially fund expansion of what’s called “the apron” – or ramp -- the area around the gates.

The project is estimated to cost 8.8 million dollars, according to a statement by the airport. Airport spokesman Kent Boyd said due to inflation, that price is expected to increase by the time construction starts in two to three years.

He said whatever costs the federal grant doesn’t cover will be paid for by the airport itself.

“The airport, which is owned by the city of Springfield, does not use money from Springfield taxpayers. The money that we use to run the airport comes from fees that are paid to us by people who rent space here. That includes airlines, rental car agencies, restaurants, gift shops, and a whole bunch of other businesses," said Boyd.

The project is expected to decrease flight delays due to congestion on the ramp. Boys said the expansion could support more gates in the future.

Tags
News Springfield-Branson National AirportGrant MoneyTravel
Meghan McKinney
Meghan McKinney is an undergraduate journalism student at Missouri State University. She works as a news reporter and announcer for KSMU. Her passions, other than journalism, are psychology, music, sign languages and dancing. She also runs a local music page on Facebook called "SGF Playlist."
See stories by Meghan McKinney