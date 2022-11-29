Council renames Springfield airport terminal for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

Springfield City Council voted 8-to-zero on Monday night to rename one of the terminals at Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The Midfield Terminal’s new name will be Roy Blunt Terminal, honoring the outgoing United States Senator whose last day in office is January 3.

Mayor Ken McClure praised Blunt’s long career. Before he was elected to the Senate in 2010, Blunt served as Republican Whip in the House of Representatives, as Missouri Secretary of State and as Greene County Clerk.

“This is a very fitting tribute to Sen. Blunt," McClure told Council on Monday. "The Springfield-Branson National Airport would not be what it is today without the efforts of then-Congressman and now Senator Blunt. He was instrumental in securing the funding and navigating other obstacles to develop the Midfield Terminal when it opened in May of 2009.”

In a news release Monday night, city officials said the name of the overall airport and its SGF call letters will stay the same.

A public ceremony for the Midfield Terminal name change is planned for December 16.