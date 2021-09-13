National Weather Service-Springfield

-
It may feel like you’re about to be blown off the sidewalk today, and that usually means the weather is changing. Jason Schaumann, a meteorologist with…
-
A storm system that was expected to reach the Ozarks on Thursday and Friday may not arrive until Saturday or Sunday, according to the National Weather…
-
Weather officials say they’re seeing an increase in severe storms so far throughout the region.Robert Frye is a meteorologist with the National Weather…
-
Emergency Officials are urging participation in Missouri’s Annual Severe Weather Awareness Week, now through Friday.Larry Woods, interim director of the…
-
Weekend showers in the Ozarks brought much-needed rain to parts of the region and means normal levels for the month are nearly back on track.Drew Albert…
-
Sunday marked the 5-year anniversary of the Joplin tornado. It’s a reminder that this time of year is when severe storms are most likely.“We are never…
-
The softball-sized hail storm that left excessive property damage in North Texas this week may have some concerned of similar threats in the Ozarks.“It’s…
-
With spring comes warmer weather, which can also turn severe, as seen with flooding in parts of the southern United States this week.Most of southwest…
-
The month of February produced windy, warmer than normal, and near record dry conditions for Missouri.Steve Lindenberg is a meteorologist with the…
-
Wind gusts close to 50 miles per hour across much of the Ozarks Thursday has made travel less than ideal and has officials urging caution.“There’s a low…