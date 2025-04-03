Significant rainfall expected through Saturday in southern Missouri, northern Arkansas

Possibly historic rainfall is expected over the next few days in parts of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

A flood watch is in effect through Saturday evening for the Springfield area and regions to the south, east and northeast.

Kyle Perez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield.

"We're looking at very significant amounts of rainfall, potentially even historic in some areas as we head through the weekend," he said. "So, right now, we're expecting upwards of at least four to six (inches) in some areas along the (I)-44 corridor, and then as you get south and east towards further into south central Missouri, we could be talking about upwards of six to eight inches with local amounts pushing 10 inches or even higher."

Currently, they are predicting that the greatest time of concern for flooding will be Friday afternoon into Saturday, according to Perez.

The National Weather Service urges anyone in low-lying areas or in river flood plains to prepare for flooding. Drivers are reminded to turn around, don’t drown at flooded low-water crossings.

Perez said, while flooding will be the main concern, we could see severe weather.

"We don't want to let our guard down with regards to some isolated to scattered, strong to severe thunderstorms over the next two days," he said. "For today, we're primarily looking at far southern Missouri as you get towards the Arkansas border, and that's primarily going to be focused for a few storms producing larger hail, but most of that activity should remain sub-severe today along that Missouri/Arkansas border."

The same area could see strong to severe thunderstorms Friday, he said, with all hazards possible.