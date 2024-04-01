Severe weather, including possible tornadoes, will impact the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move into southwest Missouri Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Angelica Soria with the National Weather Service Springfield Officesaid a warm front will surge north at the same time a cold front pushes east.

Severe storms will move into the Joplin area between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and into Springfield between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"We are expecting maybe some two-inch hail, 70 mph winds and possibly a few tornadoes," she said.

Confidence is highest west of Springfield for the larger hail, Soria said. There could also be locally heavy rain and flooding with the storms.

Soria said it’s important to stay weather aware all evening and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

