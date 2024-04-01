© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Severe weather, including possible tornadoes, will impact the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 1, 2024 at 10:47 AM CDT
National Weather Service graphic that shows the potential for severe weather in the area for Monday, April 1, 2024.
NWS
National Weather Service graphic that shows the potential for severe weather in the area for Monday, April 1, 2024.

The National Weather Service urges people to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move into southwest Missouri Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Angelica Soria with the National Weather Service Springfield Officesaid a warm front will surge north at the same time a cold front pushes east.

Severe storms will move into the Joplin area between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and into Springfield between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"We are expecting maybe some two-inch hail, 70 mph winds and possibly a few tornadoes," she said.

Confidence is highest west of Springfield for the larger hail, Soria said. There could also be locally heavy rain and flooding with the storms.

Soria said it’s important to stay weather aware all evening and have multiple ways to receive warnings.
Tags
News Springfield MONational Weather Service-Springfield
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky