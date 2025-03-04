Wind gusts of 55 mph expected in the Ozarks through Wednesday

The National Weather Service is expecting strong winds starting late Tuesday night.

Jason Schaumann, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield, said we'll see winds out of the west/northwest with speeds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Schaumann said winds that strong could cause some damage, including falling tree limbs, "especially weaker limbs. There is also some potential for some isolated power outages with wind speeds that strong, so anything that's outdoors that's unanchored that you can protect, I'd highly recommend doing so before these strong winds arrive overnight."

The National Weather Service said the wind could also make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Even stronger winds are expected for in west central Missouri and areas to the north, including Clinton and Sedalia. A high wind warning is in effect for that region with winds 30 to 45 mph gusting as high as 70 mph.

Rain will change over to snow after midnight in the Springfield area, and Schaumann expects a dusting to an inch. The main problem will be the snow combined with the strong winds. He said visibility will be impacted, including during the morning commute Wednesday.

While Schaumann said the Ozarks can still see big snow storms in March, temperatures over the next couple of weeks are expected to be above normal.