Road crews are out painting stripes on the roads, and they want drivers to be extra careful. The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers in…
Last week, the Missouri Department of Transportation was focused on clearing the state’s roadways of snow and ice. And before the week was up, crews began…
About nine miles of Glenstone Avenue are the target of a planned project by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The proposed recommendations are…
Even through traffic volumes have dropped significantly this year because of COVID-19, roadway fatalities are up 12 percent in Missouri over last…
Traffic congestion is expected through Friday, October 4, at Highway 13 and Route O north of Springfield.MODOT is working on a new J-turn at the…
Ramps at Route 60 and 65 in southeast Springfield will be closed at various times overnight on weekdays starting Wednesday, March 6, and going through…
Work starts this week on a project to improve safety at 10 intersections on Highway 13 between Springfield and Clinton. Contractor crews are scheduled to…
The Missouri Department of Transportation has placed weight limits on the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake in Taney County.The bridge, on Missouri…
A project to replace or rehabilitate 19 bridges along a 30-mile stretch of I-44 is expected to begin this spring.Greg Chapman, the project manager, said…
National Traffic Incident Response Week is underway, and it goes through Saturday. The Missouri Department of Transportation is partnering with other…