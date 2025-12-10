Springfield City Council hears update on East Sunshine improvements
At their lunch meeting Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation explained a number of measures to ease traffic, including controversial raised medians.
More crashes occur on Sunshine than any other street in Springfield, and the street's rate of accidents is more than double the average of other five-lane roads in the state. That’s because of congestion combined with that two-way turn lane in the middle – it’s a really risky place to take a left. The street falls under MoDOT’s jurisdiction because it’s a highway, and they’ve been collecting public input on a fix since 2022.
Their current proposal targets a corridor about 4 miles long. Raised medians would block access to the turn lane in four spots totaling about 3/4 of a mile. There are also plans to remove driveways, improve stop lights and add more pedestrian crossings.
But the big point of contention was those medians. For example, council heard from a Walmart representative who said that the installation of medians by the Neighborhood Market on Campbell and Grand led to a 15% decline in sales. Sheriff Jim Arnott also made an appearance, arguing that, at 8 inches high, they’d impact the ability of first responders to maneuver.
Also mentioned on both sides was the city of Bryan, Texas, which recently installed a series of raised medians only to consider removing some due to negative traffic impacts. As noted in the presentation, however, Bryan's medians covered the entire 5 miles of their respective project area, whereas MoDOT's proposal only covers around 18% of the Sunshine corridor.
Ultimately, the meeting itself won’t have much of an impact. A previous iteration of city council passed a resolution asking MoDOT to delay the measures back in 2023, but again, it’s MoDOT’s jurisdiction, not the city’s – Mayor Schrag explained during the meeting that the presentation was essentially a courtesy.