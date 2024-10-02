Road work at night in Springfield this month could cause delays for drivers

Work to widen James River Freeway between National Avenue and Kansas Expressway will require road and lane closures this month.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says northbound Campbell Avenue will be closed under Route 60 in Springfield Wednesday night and Thursday night, October 2 and 3, starting at 8. The street will reopen by 6 the following mornings.

There will be delays at night on westbound James River Freeway between Glenstone Avenue and Kansas Expressway October 7 through 10 as well as the 14 and 15.

As contractor crews install truss signs along the highway, westbound Route 60 will have one lane open. Law enforcement will slow and possibly stop traffic for up to 10 minutes at a time. Route 60 off-ramps will be open. Route 60 on-ramps will be closed in work zones.

The work will take place between Campbell Avenue and Kansas Expressway from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. October 7 through 9 and between Glenstone and National Avenue October 10, 14 and 15.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes during the work, which is part of the U.S. Route 60 Widening Project between National and Kansas Expressway.