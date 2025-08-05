A stretch of Sunshine Street closed Monday — here’s what you need to know

For those who aren’t so good with street names, that’s from the Maverick (formerly Kum & Go) near Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park up to the retail complex by Kansas Expressway where The Roost is.

All businesses will have access to the roadway, though some access may be via Scenic. The roads designated for detours are James River Freeway, Kansas Expressway, Chestnut Expressway and US 160 (MoDOT can only make detours through state roads).

1 of 3 — sunshine marion facing west.jpg The corner of Sunshine and Marion, facing east (toward the planned construction). KSMU 2 of 3 — sunshine marion facing east.jpg The corner of Sunshine and Marion, facing west (away from the planned construction). KSMU 3 of 3 — sunshine scenic facing east.jpg The corner of Sunshine and Scenic, facing east (toward the planned construction — not pictured is the aforementioned Maverick, right next to the Domino's). KSMU

MoDOT Spokesperson Regan Mitchell told KSMU that the current bridge is showing its age and needs frequent repairs. The new bridge is set to cost $5.9 million.

Originally scheduled to begin in mid-March, Mitchell said that construction was delayed at the last minute over concerns about equipment placement from the railroad company, which owns the land immediately surrounding the bridge.

The completion date for the project is December 1, though cleanup work may continue on Sunshine after the road reopens. More information on MoDOT's project page.