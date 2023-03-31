'We have gotten so used to using a car' -- how the future of Springfield transportation is changing

If you live in Springfield, think about how long it takes you to travel to work. Imagine if your primary mode of transportation wasn’t available. What would you do? Would you rely on Springfield’s public transportation system? Would you feel safe walking or riding a bike?

Tim Rosenbury is the director of Quality of Place for Springfield, MO – meaning he is a part of almost all city development. He explains the concept of micro mobility – something championed in the city’s comprehensive plan Forward SGF

“When we're talking about transportation and we're talking about transportation equity, that's where we're starting to say, okay, it's not just just about cars and trucks and vehicles," he said. "It's also about people who walk, people who ride their bicycles, people who use scooters.”

Rosenbury said, during the pandemic when more people got outdoors, the city learned it could do a better job of connecting sidewalks, trails and greenways and they need to be more accessible.

According to Forward SGF, 48 percent of the roads in the city don’t have sidewalks. And for the roads that do have sidewalks, only 26 percent are on both sides of the road.

Addison Jones was a part of the citizens transportation focus group for Forward SGF. Jones said Springfield’s infrastructure isn’t designed for alternate forms of transportation.

“Culturally, we have gotten so used to using a car. Outside of transportation, the way that we have designed and built our city and developments continue to encourage that,” said Jones.

Regarding accessibility, Jones said Springfield has been doing the basics. A study done by Springfield City Utilities and Ozarks Transportation Organization identified gaps in the bus system by user surveys.

It found that users’ top two priorities were flexibility and spontaneity of travel. According to the study, bus users sometimes must schedule trips days in advance, making it difficult to go to the store whenever they want. Another need identified by the study was increased frequency of service.

"That sort of system in itself that obviously creates a preference for people who can afford an automobile,” said Jones.

Another goal of Forward SGF is to create placemaking features along the city’s major transportation routes. Heavily used roads like Glenstone Ave. or Chestnut Expressway are actually under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). According to Rosenbury, redevelopment of these roads will require a strong partnership between the city and MoDOT.

Missouri Department of Transportation / Map of Springfield, Missouri showing Missouri Department of Transportation roads (in red boarders). Obtained from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

He said the focus of what the city wants for its roadways has changed.

“We do projects that are now being more thoughtfully integrated with issues like transportation, equity, environmental sensitivity, as well as beauty. And, you know, is this an engaging place?" He said. "Whereas back in the day ten, 15 years ago, our focus was on how many cars can we get through this intersection in the least amount of time.”

Beautification of Springfield’s roadways, Rosenbury said, is more than just landscaping. He compares it to a pyramid.

“At the very base of the pyramid is highly functional, but then the next is incorporates beauty. Third is incorporates all forms of transportation, all modes of transportation. And then fourth is street is more than a street. It is a place.”

According to Rosenbury, the major gateways to Springfield can provide a sense of place for both residents and visitors, if they’re done correctly.

For example, Rosenbury pointed to the gateway at highway 60 and 65.

“It feels like a gateway into the community because you go from this rural area through this rock cut from Route 60 coming into Springfield, and then suddenly there's this glorious interchange down in this beautiful valley," he said. "And you feel like, something's happening here. There's - there's a sense of place.”

US-60 and US-65 interchange. Photo submitted by Missouri Department of Transportation.

Rosenbury said Springfield is a redevelopment city, meaning future projects are built upon existing ones, making it more expensive than developing on open land.

“We have to make improvements that are going to have to that are going to change some of our habits. But if we don't make those improvements and just keep designing to the habits that we have, we can't afford it,” he said.

One of the habits that Forward SGF wants to change is micromobility access.

"Investing in other forms of infrastructure isn’t necessarily going to make driving that much more difficult," said Jones. "I think that is kind of misconception is that well if we invest in bike lanes or if we invest in better public transit then we are gonna have more traffic.”

The future of Springfield transportation is changing, and there are still ways citizens can be a part of planning for the future.

But what about the citizen voices that aren’t heard, but are still valid?

Rosenburg said, “when not everybody is at the table, that's when you have to have professionals involved -- design professionals involved who work under an ethic that they are responsible for the public good.”

To see the transportation goals for the City of Springfield as outlined in Forward SGF, visit forwardsgf.com.

Support public radio, and local journalism like this, by supporting KSMU.

