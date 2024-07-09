© 2024 KSMU Radio
Public input wanted on future improvement of I-44

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:10 PM CDT
The intersection of Interstate 44 and Glenstone Avenue in Springfield is shown in a photograph taken July 27, 2023.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
The intersection of Interstate 44 and Glenstone Avenue in Springfield is shown in a photograph taken July 27, 2023.

MODOT plans public meetings in July and August for an environmental study of a portion of the interstate.

More than 250 miles of Interstate 44 are the focus of an environmental study underway at the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The study, called Forward 44, involves a stretch of the interstate from the Oklahoma state line to the Route 100 east interchange near Gray Summit in Franklin County.

As part of the study, MODOT is holding events to allow the public to share their concerns or provide other input.

Meetings are planned for Tuesday, July 23, from 4:30–6 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library; Thursday, July 25, from 4:30–6 p.m. at Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield; and Wednesday, August 14, from 4–7 p.m. at the Wallace Center in Lebanon

In a press release, MODOT officials pointed to a 2008 study that showed the aging interstate needs additional roadway capacity to accommodate the increased travel demand. I-44 was built more than 50 years ago, and many stretches don’t meet current design standards. The latest study is the first step in preparing for future projects along the roadway, according to MODOT.
