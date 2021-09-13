-
State Auditor Nicole Galloway says her office has begun audits of the county collector’s offices in Greene and Stone Counties.New collectors have been…
The Missouri Auditor’s Office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Dade County. According to state auditor, Nicole Galloway, anyone with information…
State Auditor Nicole Galloway defeated Republican Saundra McDowell to be the only Democrat holding a statewide office. “To me what this election says is...
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway's office said the most recent audit of Dallas County was completed in 2014 and, the county received a fair rating.…
The Missouri State Auditor’s office is looking into allegations that public resources were misused in Greene County to advocate for the recently-passed…
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has issued a follow-up report on the city of Sparta’s operations.According to Galloway’s office, the initial audit,…
A recent audit found improvements in government operations in Webster County after a former assistant county clerk there pleaded guilty to stealing…
The Missouri State Auditor’s Office has given Polk County an overall “good” performance rating in a recent audit. But the audit raised some concerns…