Stone County Collector's Office to be audited amid concern about possible missing money

The Missouri State Auditor’s Office has announced that it will audit the Stone County Collector’s Office following a concern about missing money.

Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said the goal of the audit is to uncover any financial irregularities. His office said the audit was requested by the Stone County Commission after commissioner’s discovered the possibility of missing money. Auditors from Fitzpatrick’s office met with county officials on July 2 to begin the audit process, according to a press release from the state auditor.

In the release, Fitzpatrick said they will conduct a thorough review of the Stone County Collector’s Office. The goal, he said, is to provide answers for commissioners and the public "who deserve to know if their tax dollars have been misused or even stolen."

An auditof the Stone County Collector’s Office in 2021 carried a rating of “excellent” and found no significant deficiencies in internal controls and no significant noncompliance with legal provisions.

Anyone may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597. You can also email moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or visit auditor.mo.gov/hotline.