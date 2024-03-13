State audit of Cedar County is underway, and public feedback is encouraged

A regularly scheduled audit of Cedar County is underway by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office. Scott Fitzpatrick said the audit officially got underway with an entrance meeting with county officials on March 4.

His office last audited Cedar County in 2016. That audit issued the county an overall performance rating of “fair” and identified some concerning issues related to finances in the sheriff’s office, including deposits made into the wrong funds and payments from restricted funds that violated state law, according to Fitzpatrick in a press release. The audit also found the county collector’s office needed more oversight by the county clerk and county commission to ensure property tax records were accurate.

Anyone may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of Cedar County by calling the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting auditor.mo.gov/hotline.