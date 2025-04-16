Missouri State Auditor releases report on Stone County Collector's Office

A new report out this week from the Missouri State Auditor’s Office details how a former Stone County Collector’s Office employee failed to deposit more than $19,000 in county funds. Nearly $13,900 remains missing. It gives the Stone County office a rating of “poor.”

According to State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s office, from May 1, 2023 to March 15, 2024, Whitney Brown receipted money totaling at least $19,000 that was not deposited. She also collected an additional $475 that wasn’t recorded or deposited, but taxpayers presented stamped tax statements showing proof of payment.

The report shows how a lack of accounting controls and procedures in the collector’s office allowed the missing money to go undetected.

The audit was formally requested by the Stone County Commission after county collector Anna Burk investigated the transactions of Brown and presented her concerns to the commission.

Brown repaid $4,782 in March of 2024 after the county collector confronted her about missing receipts. And two taxpayers re-issued missing checks totaling $1,060 to the Stone County Collector.

Fitzpatrick said in a statement that county officials have moved to put his office’s recommendations in place, which will “greatly reduce the risk of fraud going forward.” He said he hopes the county will work with law enforcement to prosecute Brown.