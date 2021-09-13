-
Adamson, assistant professor of special education at Missouri State University, is working with local public schools to help a small section of students…
-
Are we ready for a robot with brain-like intelligence? Two Missouri State faculty researchers, Drs. Emmett Redd and Steven Younger, have been working on…
-
After the Civil War, Springfield, Missouri, was in shambles. Inhabitants came back to a war torn city. This is the setting for "Teeth of the Souls" - the…
-
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/msutakesac_1261.mp3A classroom building at MO State University was locked down for a short time Thursday…