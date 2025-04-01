© 2025 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

The power of native plants

By Adair Seifert
Published April 1, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
A honeybee gathering nectar on a purple coneflower in a vibrant field.

How native plants boost biodiversity and beautify your yard.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In an era where landscaping trends often prioritize exotic plants for their beauty, native plants are making a well-deserved comeback. These unsung heroes offer more than just beauty — they provide essential ecological benefits that support biodiversity, conserve resources and create beautiful landscapes.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a beginner with a few pots on your balcony, incorporating native plants into your environment can make an impact.

Misty Webster, groundskeeper and horticulturist at Missouri State University, talks about the benefits of native plants and things to keep in mind before planting.

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
