The power of native plants

In an era where landscaping trends often prioritize exotic plants for their beauty, native plants are making a well-deserved comeback. These unsung heroes offer more than just beauty — they provide essential ecological benefits that support biodiversity, conserve resources and create beautiful landscapes.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a beginner with a few pots on your balcony, incorporating native plants into your environment can make an impact.

Misty Webster, groundskeeper and horticulturist at Missouri State University, talks about the benefits of native plants and things to keep in mind before planting.

